Stephen Curry has a ton of iconic moments during his illustrious career for the Golden State Warriors. One of the most well-known, if not the most well-known, moment of his career came during his MVP season. You know it, and if you’re a Dubs fan, you love it: it’s Stephen Curry’s game-winning triple against the Thunder that features legendary commentator Mike Breen going “Bang!” twice.

What you may not know about that game is that Curry was wearing a then-unreleased pair of his signature shoe Curry 2. This year, Curry and Under Armor decided to officially release these shoes retro-style. Of course, the first person to receive a pair of these sneakers was Breen himself, the man who’s voice will be forever tied to this iconic moment. (video from Sports Illustrated)

Stephen Curry is bringing back the shoes he wore during Mike Breen's iconic "Bang Bang" call as a retro. He gifted Mike the first pair 🙌 (via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/Jzpq6oaxp8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2023

The iconic shot from Curry perfectly encapsulated just how insane the Warriors star was during that 2015-2016 season. Fresh off of winning his first MVP, the star turned it up a notch that year. He took ridiculously difficult shots like this and made them look effortless. There’s a reason why he was the first-ever unanimous MVP that year: he was simply too dominant.

Since then, Stephen Curry has had countless other iconic moments in his career. He won three more Finals after this season, and finally earned his first Finals MVP just last year. It’s clear at this point that he’s well on his way to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The new Curry 2 PE (aptly named “Double Bang”) was officially released two days ago. Aside from the obvious reference to Mike Breen, the shoe also has a giraffe pattern in honor of Steph’s daughter Riley and her favorite animal. Isn’t that adorable!