Stephen Curry is still multiple seasons from seriously mulling retirement. The Golden State Warriors superstar is signed through 2025-26, and his status as the undisputed greatest shooter of all-time would make the four-time champion a high-impact NBA player into his 40s.
But there's also no denying the end of Curry's legendary career is at least dawning on the horizon. What will the 36-year-old do once his playing days are finished? Certainly continue effecting change through his philanthropic endeavors, which is why Curry won't rule out running for President of the United States.
In an interview with CBS, Curry stopped short of endorsing a future campaign for President, but made clear he plans to be involved in politics going forward—whether as an actual candidate for office or simply an advocate for “meaningful change.”
“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry told Jericka Duncan of CBS News when asked about his interest in politics.”
“I’m not saying the presidency,” he continued. “But if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics that we can do” then he would consider it, Curry said.
What are Stephen Curry's politics?
Curry hasn't been shy to criticize former President Donald Trump and the modern-day Republican party. Golden State never celebrated its 2017 and 2018 championship with the twice-impeached former President at the White House, even sharing an informal meeting former President Barack Obama in January 2019 once he was out of office. The Warriors had previously been honored by Obama at the White House in 2015 after winning their first title, then returned in 2022 when current President Joe Biden held the oval office.
In October 2022, Curry told Rolling Stone that Trump should be considered a “serious threat” to America.
“Take Trump seriously? Of course,” he said “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
Curry has donated and raised millions of dollars to help underserved minority communities throughout the Bay Area and across the country. His public-facing comments, charitable efforts and personal relationship with Obama paint Curry as a Democrat. In the deep-blue Bay, though, he and his wife, Ayesha, came under scrutiny for recently writing a letter in opposition to segments of an affordable housing proposal near their home in uber-wealthy Atherton, some 30 miles south of Chase Center.
“As Atherton residents…we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property,” the Currys wrote in a January 2023 letter to the town, per Angela Schwartz of The Almanac. “We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”
Curry, a devout Christian who grew up attending a pentecostal mega-church—where he and Ayesha first met as teenagers—in North Carolina, also hasn't been a full-throated supporter of abortion rights.
“I have certain beliefs that not everybody vibes with,” he told Rolling Stone three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned. “As long as there’s equality, in the sense of you having all your protections and your rights as a citizen, that should be the very low bar for everybody to adhere to.”
Pre-existing celebrity is a massive advantage for nascent politicians. As the most popular and accomplished athlete in the history of Bay Area sports and one of the most famous people in the country, Curry would no doubt have a future in electoral politics if he wanted one. For the Warriors' sake, let's just hope he puts off those prospective ambitions as long as possible.