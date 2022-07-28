Stephen Curry gets 100% real on future with Warriors after 4th championship

Stephen Curry wants to end his career with the Golden State Warriors. If that is not yet obvious based on his previous comments, he made that abundantly clear on Wednesday.

Joining the Oakland Athletics broadcast against the Houston Astros, Steph opened up about his time in the Bay Area so far and how he sees himself playing the remainder of his career with the hometown NBA team, the Warriors.

Curry emphasized that he doesn’t want to leave and has every plan to make the city his only home, even after his playing career is over.

“I just finished my 13th year. To be able to say I’ve played for one team my entire career – I can also say how special this place is,” Curry shared, per The Tribune. “Honestly, I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home. Even thinking about what happens when basketball is done, we’ll still have roots here, we’ll still have a presence here, and we’ll call this home.”

Sure enough, the Warriors and the city of San Francisco wouldn’t want it any other way as well. While he may be born in Akron, Ohio, he is now the son of Bay Area. He already has his roots there, and it’s just hard to imagine seeing him leaving after leading the city and the franchise after bringing them four NBA championships.

Who knows, when he decides to retire, he might even find a role with the Warriors in a different capacity. Are we looking at Coach Curry? Or maybe even as a TV analyst with his good pals Draymond Green and Klay Thompson?

“I don’t want to leave ever. I want this to be my one and only home” – Steph on the Bay Area 😊 pic.twitter.com/aWHLidy8b1 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

Whatever Stephen Curry’s choice will be, the Warriors and the fan base will surely have his back.