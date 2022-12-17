By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There’s little doubt that the Golden State Warriors will struggle without Stephen Curry in the picture. At the very least, it’s going to be impossible for them to replace what the GOAT shooter brings to the table. Be that as it may, the Dubs have no other choice but to try and do so now that Curry is set to miss a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury.

Right now, the Warriors hold a 14-15 record and are 10th in the West. When asked if he feels the goal for his team would be to stay around .500 while he’s out, Curry got brutally honest in his response:

“That’s always kind of a good sound bite, just because it gives you something to key on, but I think where we’re at, we just want to win a road game and take it from there,” Curry said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Talk about keeping your expectations in check, right? We all know how integral Curry is to what the Warriors do on the basketball court, and clearly, Steph is well aware of this fact as well. Golden State needs its best player on the court, and without him, it’s going to be an undeniably rough road ahead.

Curry also knows that the next few weeks are going to have a big impact on the Warriors and their hopes to defend their title:

“This is a very important stretch because you want to maintain as much positivity and belief in what we’re doing as possible and give ourselves a chance to finish the year strong,” Curry said. “Looking at that All-Star break, that sprint to the finish knowing that no team in the West has really separated themselves. So we can talk ourselves into, ‘We’re still in good shape.’ But you still have to go out and be a consistent basketball team, and I think we can do that.”

At this point, all the Warriors need to do is to keep the boat afloat without their captain. This is obviously easier said than done, but unless they do so, Steph might not have enough time to salvage their season once he returns.