In case you forgot, Stephen Curry wasn't always the elite superstar he has been for the Golden State Warriors for many years now. At one point in his career, a lot of folks doubted that he could even make it in the NBA. Obviously, these naysayers were dead wrong.

Then again, you can't really blame them. Early on in his career, Steph didn't exactly exhibit the qualities of a generational superstar. As a matter of fact, Curry actually had a horrific college debut for Davidson. The Warriors talisman recently looked back on his rather forgettable first performance as a freshman and he wasn't shy about speaking the bitter truth about it:

“My first college game, we were playing against Eastern Michigan… I had 13 turnovers in my 1st game. I had 9 at halftime. [Coach] had to decide whether he was going to keep playing me or not.”

Curry then described his experience of having to watch his terrible performance on film. As it turns out, it was an even more eye-opening and embarrassing experience for him:

“I sucked that game,” he said. “And it was a hundred times worse watching it than I remembered back in the day.”

That's all water under the bridge now for Steph, though. This man has come such a long way to firmly establish himself as the greatest shooter of all time — among other things. Truly, Stephen Curry's is a real-life story about never giving up no matter how much the odds may be stacked against you.