You could easily argue that Stephen Curry and LeBron James are the two greatest talents of their generation. Their resumes speak for themselves and with eight championships between them over the last decade, there's really no disputing the fact that these two superstars have been dominating the league of late.

These two have already battled on the basketball court on more than a few occasions. Curry's Golden State Warriors has faced off against LeBron's Miami Heat multiple times in the NBA Finals, in what was a truly riveting rivalry. This begs the question: what type of relationship do these two generational talents have?

Curry has spoken out about the same as he looked back at how far they've come through the decades:

“It’s complex, because you go from me playing in the tournament, him coming to watch to me coming in as a young rookie in the league and he giving me advice on how to get through some of the early struggles I was going to go through as a player, to the four finals appearances in a row,” Curry said of his relationship with LeBron, via Daniel Chavkin of SI.

At the end of the day, however, Stephen Curry has nothing but love and respect for LeBron James:

“He’s a great dude, great friend, great competitor,” Curry said. “It’s amazing to go back to look at where it all started, in Ford Field and a Sweet Sixteen game.”

It has been quite a ride for these two, and unfortunately, the harsh reality for us basketball fans is that this isn't going to last for much longer.