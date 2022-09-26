Stephen Curry gets real on Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins signing new deals with Warriors

Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins made abundantly clear at Media Day that potential contract stalemates ahead of free agency next summer won’t get in the way of the Golden State Warriors’ quest for another championship. Just because they’re more focused on winning consecutive titles than signing extensions, though, hardly means the topic of their uncertain futures will be ignored in the defending champions’ locker room this season.

Stephen Curry, in fact, not only believes those conversations are necessary, but is now on-record as wanting each of Green, Poole and Wiggins to get the bag they deserve. Asked at Warriors Media Day by Anthony Slater of The Athletic about his teammates’ contract situations, Curry made perfectly clear where he stands.

“Absolutely, to both those questions,” Curry said. “A good organization is gonna have those talks, especially with me, Andre, Draymond—even though he’s part of that—we have those conversations knowing that every decision is meaningful in terms of us putting the best team together and keeping things moving in terms of being championship contenders every single year. You want that to be the spirit of how decisions are made. We want the best chance to win every single year, and we’ve proven with this squad that’s what the results have been. We want to keep that together for as long as we can. That’s the goal. So, yes and yes.”

The deadline for Poole to sign an extension on his rookie contract is October 17th, and Bob Myers said last week team management will meet his representatives once the Warriors return from their preseason trip to Japan to begin more serious negotiations. Green and Wiggins, meanwhile, have until next summer to agree to terms on an extension, and the former—who has a player option on his contract for 2023-24—confirmed he doesn’t expect that to happen prior to tipoff of the regular season.

Golden State’s higher-ups maintained all offseason that they have hopes of retaining Poole, Green and Wiggins long-term. But the Warriors’ exorbitant roster spending already cost them in the free agency bidding war for Gary Payton II, and Joe Lacob balked this summer at the notion his team’s payroll would ever reach $400 million.

Like Myers has indicated on multiple recent occasions, the Warriors are seeking team-friendly deals in extension talks with Poole, Green and Wiggins. While that approach certainly decreases the likelihood of pen being put to paper before next summer—let alone before 2022-23 begins in earnest—the front office has no doubt taken note of Curry going public with unmitigated support for his teammates.