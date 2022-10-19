The Golden State Warriors begin their NBA title defense Tuesday night at home again the Los Angeles Lakers. Before the game, the Warriors had their ring ceremony with Stephen Curry also giving a shoutout to Brittney Griner, who remains imprisoned in Russia.

Steph Curry shouts out Brittney Griner pic.twitter.com/UGmx7XdPtw — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 19, 2022

Steph Curry takes a moment during the Warriors' ring ceremony to acknowledge the continued imprisonment of Brittney Griner in Russia. She turned 32 years old today. "It's been 243 days since she was wrongfully incarcerated…" — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 19, 2022

Griner turned 32 years old Tuesday in Russia as she continues to fight for her freedom. Griner was arrested in Moscow last February after authorities discovered vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her possession. She was sentenced to nine years of prison term last August, but still has an appeal pending next week.

Stephen Curry and most of the NBA have expressed their support of Griner, who released a statement Tuesday to thank everyone who are keeping her in their thoughts.

Via CNN:

“Thank you everyone for fighting so hard to get me home. All the support and love are definitely helping me,” Griner said in her message, according to the statement. Griner’s attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov, spent a few hours with Griner on Tuesday and relayed numerous birthday wishes to her, the statement said.

Stephen Curry knows that he has the influence and the platform provided by the NBA to help people be aware of the current situation of Griner, who is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

Of course, Stephen Curry can only do so much to help Griner. At the end of the day, it is going to be up to the US and Russian governments on whether Griner will be able to ultimately avoid the lengthy prison sentence in Russia.