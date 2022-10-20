Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t get more hyped up after seeing his brother-in-law and former teammate Damion Lee save the Phoenix Suns against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns fell behind by as much as 22 points in the game and looked like they were on their way to another embarrassing defeat at the hands of Doncic and the Mavs. However, a huge second half allowed them to get back into the game before Lee sealed the deal.

After the Suns got the 105-100 lead with less than two minutes remaining, Doncic scored five straight points to tie things up. While it seemed like the momentum was swinging in the Mavs’ favor again, Lee pulled a stunner when he banked an incredible fallaway jumper with just 9.7 seconds left.

DAMION LEE CALLED GAME 😱pic.twitter.com/wNGxzWyxoD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 20, 2022

Stephen Curry absolutely went crazy after the Suns won off Damion Lee’s shot and shouted in his house in celebration–to the extent that he even woke up his son Canon.

Steph got so hyped about Damion Lee's game winner he woke up his son 😅 (via @StephenCurry30) pic.twitter.com/V9PCSRppc4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 20, 2022

Clearly, though, Stephen Curry wouldn’t let his son’s cry stop him from enjoying the moment. While he is used to draining the big shots himself, it’s definitely always a good feeling to see a brother or a part of your family succeed as well.

Steph will probably have to stay up late to make sure Canon gets back to sleep. But hey, that’s definitely a worthy sacrifice for an epic celebration that showed his love for Damion.