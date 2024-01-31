The Warriors star stopped to visit with some 49ers stars in the building.

The Golden State Warriors spoiled Joel Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup on Tuesday night with a convincing 119-107 victory.

Fresh off of their win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game, several San Francisco 49ers players, including George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Deebo Samuel were in attendance to watch the Warriors.

After the game, Warriors star Steph Curry stopped to sign jerseys for the 49ers players:

Curry had a vintage performance on his way to 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He hit crazy shots like they were nothing and scrambled the 76ers' defense by being used as a screener, forcing difficult decisions when it came to switching.

The Warriors guard shot 12 for 17 in his third straight 30-point game. It was his third game in a row with six or more 3s and his sixth in a row with 25 or more points.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson after he was ruled out of Tuesday night's matchup due to illness. Hopefully, his ailment is not too serious, and he can make a speedy return to the court.

The sharpshooting veteran has not had his best year. Yet, he remains vital to Golden State's attack. Thompson averages 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game through the first part of the 2023-24 season. In addition, the 33-year-old shoots a blazing 91% at the free throw line.

Up next for the Golden State Warriors – they take on Memphis on Friday night to begin a five-game trip that includes a rematch in Philadelphia on Feb. 7.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.