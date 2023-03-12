Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry may be the greatest shooter of all time, but it doesn’t mean he always makes his shots. One man learned that the hard way on Saturday ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While attempting his usual trick shots from the Chase Center tunnel, Curry ended up hitting a fan in the head instead. Making matters worse, the Warriors star actually tried to do a full-court shot before it ended up becoming a head shot to an unsuspecting man who was helping the players in their pregame shootaround.

That hit got to hurt for sure. The victim was clearly in pain and was out of sorts after the incident. While we’re not sure what Curry did after, perhaps it’s safe to assume that he approached the man to make amends considering that he has always been a fan-first player.

Steph shoots a full-court tunnel shot and accidentally hits someone 😳 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/ASscG9wFs3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2023

Anyway, it should be a lesson learned for anyone watching Warriors games. Whenever Stephen Curry tries do to a trick shot, it is best to go on a safe distance away from the rim or risk getting hit as well like the man in the abovementioned clip.

Sure it’s rare for Curry to not even hit the rim when doing his trick shots, but as we’ve all seen, it happens. … And it hurts.

It’s definitely a moment to remember for the guy in white, and it’s something he won’t forget any time soon–be it a good or bad memory for him.