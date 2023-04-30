David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

After three straight impressive wins in their first round matchup in the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors had a major let-down in Game 6 at home. They had a shot to close the series out in front of their home fans and completely dropped the ball. They were outplayed and trailed by double-digits for most of the second half. They still can win this series, but it’s going to be tough to go into the Kings arena and grab a win. They haven’t exactly been road warriors, pun intended, this season. Even so, the Warriors veteran and championship experience should play a factor. They can count on three key players, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney to step up and give them a good shot to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs

Steph Curry drops 40 points

Stephen Curry had one 40 point game in last year’s NBA playoffs and that was in the Finals against the Boston Celtics. He had a 36 point game against these Kings in their big Game 5 win. There’s been a lot of talk about how the Warriors are tired, how the Kings are running them into the ground, how they just don’t have that edge this season. Curry is one of the absolute best players to ever play the game and a Game 7 on the road is the perfect opportunity for him to remind the NBA world exactly who he is.

He’s been going head to head with De’Aaron Fox all series and this is when Stephen Curry’s experience will shine through. Look for a heavy dose of pick and rolls and off-ball screens to get Curry free. He sees an inch of daylight and he’s letting it fly. His shot is going to be rolling in Game 7. He’s had one game this series when he’s hit more than five three-point shots. He’s averaging around 12 attempts from three this series and around 4.5 makes. Look for him to get the same amount of three-point attempts and to hit around eight to nine.

Draymond Green’s all-around play stifles the Kings

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Draymond Green is one of the most versatile players in the NBA, especially on the defensive end. He’s also one of the most controversial players and this series he was given a one game suspension following his chest stomp on Domantas Sabonis. He bounced back though in Game 4 and showed why he is so important to the Warriors attack with 12 points, ten rebounds and seven assists. He also had a strong defensive play subduing Fox and forcing him to give up the ball on the potential game-winner.

Expect Green to make his mark everywhere on the court in Game 7. He’s a vet and a champion. His basketball IQ is off the charts. He knows how to get under opponents skin. He’s going to fluster the young Kings on the defensive end while utilizing his playmaking skills on the offensive end to carve up the Kings defense. He’s going to have a stat line similar to his Game 3 numbers, maybe even a triple-double.

Kevon Looney outmuscles the Kings frontline yet again

It’s hard to find a player in the league who epitomizes ‘role player’ more than Kevon Looney. He’s a star in his role, he knows his strengths and he plays to the best of his abilities. He’s also had double-digits in rebounding in all but one game of this series. His physical defense has flustered Domantas Sabonis. He doesn’t have to worry about scoring because he has scorers all around him. He can focus on what he does best: rebounding, screening, defense, while getting his scoring opportunities off rolls, cuts and offensive boards.

Expect Looney to once again outwork the Kings frontline. He may not have a 20 rebound game as he has twice this series, but he will have double-digits in rebounds. He will keep Sabonis in check defensively.