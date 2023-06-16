There is no denying that Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry is one of the greatest ever to play in the NBA. However, it took some time before that sentiment became unanimously clear. Before he arrived in the league and during the early portions of his pro career, there were many doubters about Curry's ability to become better than good — but the late great Kobe Bryant was not among those people.

In fact, Killer Mike, during an appearance on The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, revealed that Kobe told him to keep an eye on Stephen Curry long before the former Davidson Wildcats star dominated the NBA with his incredible brand of offense.

“It's this kid if he can stay healthy because he's skinny… I'm watching him. But I think he's who you should follow. He's this kid named Steph Curry,” Killer Mike said about the time Kobe Bryant shared a thought about the future multi-titled NBA superstar.

Just like what The Black Mamba said, everything turned out well for Stephen Curry, who is still going strong to this day and should have a number of years left in him. Curry has already won four NBA titles and two NBA MVP trophies. He's been an All-Star nine times and NBA Finals MVP once. The Warriors could not have asked more from Stephen Curry, but it seems that the future Hall of Fame shooter still has plenty to offer after averaging 29.4 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field and 42.7 percent from behind the arc in the 2022-23 NBA season.