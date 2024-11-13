The Golden State Warriors are coming off a significant NBA Cup win over the Dallas Mavericks. The matchup marked the first time Klay Thompson returned to Chase Center since the Warriors traded him during the 2024 offseason. Stephen Curry wreaked havoc on offense, and his and Golden State's showing might have given rise to a schedule change that will impact the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

On Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 PM ET, the Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in another NBA Cup competition, ESPN PR announced on X (formerly Twitter). The matchup is replacing the previously scheduled Bucks-Pacers game that was set to tip off at the same time.

It seems Stephen Curry and the Warriors are in high demand, and for good reason. Golden State improved their record to 9-2 with their Mavericks win, which places them first in the Western Conference standings. Curry scored 37 points against Dallas to help his team come away with the victory, but he did not want the night to be just about him.

Klay Thompson played 13 seasons with Curry and helped the Warriors win four NBA championships. Curry was originally going to give a speech to help honor Thompson, but he and his former teammate decided against it. Curry later explained why the speech would have been unnecessary.

“It was pretty apparent that when I got out here for two-line layups, and after the tribute video, [the fans] were going to speak loud enough,” Curry said after the game. “So, it's obviously not about me. It's about what he meant to the Bay area, to our franchise, to all the fans that got to watch him from 2011 to this past year, and I think it was really well done from the organization's standpoint, the fans did their thing. And, me and Draymond [Green] got to be a part of the standing ovation that he deserved.”

With Thompson's return out of the way, the Warriors will focus on future matchups, including their new Pelicans contest on Nov. 22.