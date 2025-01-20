The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics on Monday afternoon to begin the holiday slate of games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Stephen Curry is on the injury report alongside Draymond Green, with the former listed as questionable and the latter being out. Curry is dealing with a left ankle sprain, while Green has a left calf strain. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics.

Stephen Curry injury status vs. Celtics

Given Stephen Curry is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is he would be a game-time decision against the Celtics. Curry and Draymond Green are fixtures on the injury report these days, but much of the time it’s just a formality.

If he plays, it would be an intriguing matchup between two teams who played in the 2022 NBA Finals with multiple players still on their respective rosters. Curry and Andrew Wiggins would represent the home side, while stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to hold the torch for the Celtics.

Curry has been active for the Warriors, playing in six of the last seven contests as he only missed the matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 10. In that stretch, he has been putting up high-level numbers of 26.2 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals on 46.1% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Golden State recently returned to a win percentage above .500 following wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards. However, they are 11th in the Western Conference standings as they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for what would be the last play-in spot for the postseason.

That is why wins against the better teams in the league, the Celtics, for instance, would benefit the Warriors. Despite the injuries to their roster, they must put their best foot forward if they are to go on a winning streak and be in solid position for a playoff spot.

So, when it comes to the question of if Stephen Curry is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is unknown at the moment.