Stephen Curry's 268-game streak of making at least one three-point shot in a game ended against the Blazers.

We never thought this day would happen. Stephen Curry is the face of the three-point revolution in the NBA. When you think about elite shooters, the Golden State Warriors star comes to mind. However, against the Portland Trail Blazers, Stephen Curry was unable to make a three-point shot.

This game ended Stephen Curry's streak of having at least one three-point make in every game. That streak spanned an outrageous 268 games before this day. Naturally, Curry was asked about how he felt about the streak ending. Here's what the Warriors star had to say, per Shayna Rubin.

“Curry on his snapped 3pt streak: “I was very aware…when you don’t make one you definitely feel it. I definitely care because I wanted to see how far I can stretch it. Obviously now start another one.”

Stephen Curry said that he was aware of the three-point streak, but Warriors fans likely weren't aware of this streak. After all, a lot of fans likely took for granted the fact that Curry was that insane of a shooter. The concept of Curry not making a three-point seems more ludicrous than the idea that Curry has made at least one three-pointer in almost 270 games.

As Curry said, though, it's simply time to start a new streak. The more pressing concern for the star is the struggles of the Warriors this season. While Golden State was able to hold off the Blazers, a 12-14 record is concerning at the very least. It's also a worrying sign that the Warriors had a game this close against another struggling team. Can Curry jump-start his streak and the Dubs season?