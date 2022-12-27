By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court.

The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.

Morant was pretty great for the Grizzlies, even making history in the process, but he was the only one to show up in what was supposed to be their revenge game.

After watching his Golden State teammates show their championship pride, Curry took to Twitter to celebrate the win and commend his fellow Warriors for an incredible showing.

“Them boys turned up one time! If you don’t like that, you don’t like basketball!!” Curry wrote alongside several photos from the game.

Golden State certainly deserved credit for that win. After all no one expected them to beat a healthy Grizzlies team with Morant leading the way–at least not without two of their top players. The Dubs were also on a two-game skid and won just one of their past six games entering the contest, so the odds were really against them.

The Warriors were clearly motivated, perhaps because it’s a rivalry game against a team that has talked a lot about them and disrespected their legacy in any opportunity they get. Hopefully, though, the team can play with the same grit moving forward as they hold the fort in the absence of Stephen Curry.