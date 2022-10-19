It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.

Mr. Steph “now you see me, now you don’t” Curry 👀pic.twitter.com/vYuBWdV9wO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2022

Curry is still the best shooter in the NBA, but let’s not forget about his ability to break down primary defenses and get into the lane with ease. He is not known for athletic or explosive finishes at the rim, but what he lacks in those areas, he makes up with his craftiness. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player did not shoot particularly well from deep in the Lakers game, as he went just 4-of-13 from behind the arc, but he finish with a game-high 33 points on 10-of-22 shooting from the field and a perfect 9-of-9 from the foul line. Again, it was business as usual for Curry and the Warriors, who did score just 38 points in the paint against the 60 points the Lakers had in the shaded area

As for Davis, he did have a great offensive night, ending up with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting but it was clear that it is going to take more than just AD and LeBron for the Lakers to carry the team.

The Warriors will next take on another NBA title contender in the form of the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday.