Published November 30, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but clearly, it’s not for the lack of trying from Stephen Curry and co. In fact, Steph even went as far as to campaigning for Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in the game just to get every advantage they can.

To recall, Dinwiddie was thrown out in the fourth quarter after he elbowed Jordan Poole to the jaw. Apparently when officials were reviewing the play, Curry yelled “That looks intentional to me!”

Dinwiddie was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul after the review and had to hit the showers early. With that, one has to wonder if Curry’s claims affected the decision.

But then again, it’s hard to really prove that, especially since there have been a number of controversial calls in the NBA this 2022-23. Breaks like that are just part of the game, and teams will just have to live with it.

Spencer Dinwiddie was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this foul on Jordan Poole. Good or bad ejection call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JoJKQM4Tvc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 30, 2022

Unfortunately for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, however, not even Spencer Dinwiddie’s absence helped the team take the win against the Mavs. Luka Doncic was just impossible to stop, as he exploded for an insane triple-double of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Perhaps Curry and co. should have tried to get into the head of Luka instead and forced him to commit a flagrant foul. But it’s too late for that now.

Hopefully, though, the Warriors can bounce back when they return to action on Friday. A lot of things didn’t go right for them, but there’s no reason to panic for now.