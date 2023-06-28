It comes as no surprise at all that there's been a lot of buzz surrounding Stephen Curry's upcoming documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated. After all, this is the greatest shooter of all time we're talking about here, and there's no denying that fans have been waiting to see his coming-of-age story from being a scrawny high school kid to a five-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors. Curry's fairytale story has now been immortalized through film, and we will all get the chance to experience it soon enough.

The trailer for Stephen Curry: Underrated dropped a couple of days ago, and I must say, it's pretty epic. Apparently, it contains rare footage of Curry as a kid as well as never-before-seen interviews from his family, his friends, his peers, and of course, Steph himself.

“I was the undersized scrawny kid that was just trying to figure out how to make it. I was overwhelmed by everything,” Steph said in the trailer.

The documentary is a collaboration between Apple TV+ and A24 (the folks behind the Academy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once and Netflix hit series Beef, among other things). They brought out the big guns for this monumental documentary, commissioning Peter Nicks to direct the film, while also having Black Panther director Ryan Coogler as the documentary's producer.

Stephen Curry: Underrated will be available to stream on July 21st. You can watch it via Apple TV+.

The synopsis reveals that the documentary will focus on the “rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

I'm all in. I can't wait until July 21st.