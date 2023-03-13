Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Golden State Warriors called the Oakland Arena (more famously known as the Oracle Arena from 2006 to 2019) home from 1971 to 2019; along the way, all-time greats such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Rick Barry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway Sr., and Mitch Richmond, among others, have called the arena home. In total, the Warriors won four championships during this period.

Still, Curry feels like there’s a bit of unfinished business after the Warriors lost their final game in the arena they called home for almost 50 years. It was on June 13, 2019 when the Warriors bid farewell to Oracle Arena with a loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals; thus, it’s no surprise that the greatest Warriors player of all time is lobbying for a final game in the beloved arena.

More than that, however, Stephen Curry delights in the prospect of setting foot once more in a place where he found his footing as one of the best players ever in NBA history.

“Of course we should play at least one more game before it’s all said and done back there. Just to kind of relive the old days. I’d absolutely love it,” Curry said in an interview with Kerith Burke and Monte Poole on Dubs Talk from NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I have been a big fan of ‘Lets just have one regular season game over there,’ just to have a little flash to the past. The Oracle in Oakland is always a part of our history. It’s part of me and my experience and all the memories that it has.”

Such an idea should appeal to Warriors fans living in Oakland; the Oracle Arena, after all, earned the nickname “Roaracle” for being home to one of the most raucous crowds in NBA history.

For Stephen Curry and company, it should be a delightful homecoming. Curry played 407 combined regular season and playoff games at Oracle Arena from 2009 to 2019, averaging 23.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in his old stomping grounds.

It should just be a bonus perk that he could, perhaps, bookend the Warriors’ playing days in Oakland with a win. After all, the Warriors won their first-ever game at the Oakland Arena in 1971.