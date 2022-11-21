Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine.

In a win over the Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry came through with the dagger shot by stepping back and launching a high-arching triple despite not being square to the basket. The shot punctuated a 33-point, 15-assist performance for Curry in the Warriors’ first road win of the season.

There was one person in the arena whose reaction to curry’s ridiculous shot stands out. Rockets assistant coach John Lucas nearly fell out of his chair as Stephen Curry sunk his unbelievable shot. Not many NBA players, if any, make plays that are that unfathomable.

John Lucas's reaction to Steph Curry's bonkers 3 lollll pic.twitter.com/F5qHpXu3NB — Nathan Fogg (@NathanFogg1) November 21, 2022

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry is known for his crazy 3-pointers yet it is still hard not to marvel at the unreal shots he hits. The 34-year-old is still doing his thing in the midst of a great season. He is averaging 32.3 points (a top-three average in the whole league), 7.1 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep.

Curry’s fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, scored 41 points and made 10 triples in 13 attempts to help the Warriors take the win. Andrew Wiggins added 22 points in the win over the Rockets to create a historic outing from the Dubs’ trio. Curry will need to provide some more highlight-reel material in order for Golden State to break through to the NBA Finals again.