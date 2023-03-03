The Golden State Warriors are getting Stephen Curry back. After missing 10 games and counting due to a leg injury suffered against the Dallas Mavericks in early February, the two-time MVP is making a return to the court soon.

The Warriors star is slated to suit up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 3, 2023

The Warriors have gone a respectable 5-4 in the nine games that Steph Curry has missed thus far.