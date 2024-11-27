After starting the 2024-25 season with a 12-3 record, the Golden State Warriors have struggled in their recent matchups. Back-to-back losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets have stunned Golden State, heading into a very important matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Warriors currently sit next to the Thunder at the top of the Western Conference standings, which makes this the game of the week. Unfortunately for Golden State, both Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga find themselves on the injury report ahead of this battle.

Kuminga has missed each of the Warriors' last two games as a result of an illness. Curry, on the other hand, has been dealing with some bilateral knee pain. Although there isn't much concern surrounding either player, Kuminga and Curry both face uncertainty ahead of this matchup with Oklahoma City.

Aside from Warriors fans wondering when Kuminga will return, they are also asking the question: Is Stephen Curry playing against the Thunder?

Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Thunder

Curry and Kuminga currently find themselves as the biggest question marks on the injury report ahead of Wednesday night's NBA action due to the impact this Warriors-Thunder game has on the Western Conference as a whole. As of Wednesday morning, both players are listed as questionable on the team's official injury report.

While Kuminga has missed time due to his illness, this is the first time Curry has appeared on the injury report with what is being labeled as bilateral patellofemoral pain. Essentially, the two-time MVP is dealing with discomfort around his kneecap and at the front of his knee. Usually, this is an injury NBA players treat with rest and daily treatments to prevent prolonged absences.

It is worth mentioning that Curry has dealt with ankle problems early on this year and was forced to miss three games during the second week of the season as a result.

In Curry's case, the Warriors don't seem too concerned over this bilateral knee pain. At the same time, the team could look to get Curry some extra rest and time off before entering what appears to be the most brutal stretch of their schedule this season.

The Warriors met the Thunder earlier in November in Oklahoma City. Coming off a 19-point loss on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, it was Golden State who claimed a 127-116 victory behind Curry's 36-point outing. Kuminga also stepped up in a big way off the bench with 20 points and five rebounds in 26 total minutes. In this game, Thunder big man Chet Holmgren suffered a rare pelvic fracture that has sidelined him indefinitely.

Should the Warriors be without Curry or Kuminga on Wednesday night against the Thunder, this team will be limited offensively. Curry is obviously the team's leading scorer, and Kuminga currently ranks fourth on the team in scoring. Golden State is already without De'Anthony Melton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In the event that Curry or Kuminga are unable to go, more pressure will fall on the shoulders of Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, and Moses Moody to be the main sources of offensive production. Another absence for Kuminga would likely lead to increased minutes for Lindy Waters III and Kyle Anderson on the wing.

So when it comes to the question of if Curry and Kuminga are going to be playing in Wednesday night's game, the Warriors will provide further clarity after shootaround.