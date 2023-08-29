Few players in the NBA have improved defensively as much as Stephen Curry over the course of their careers. One an abject liability on that side of the ball, the Golden State Warriors superstar worked and willed himself into becoming an above-average defender at point guard midway through his team's finally fading dynasty.

But just because he's no longer easy prey defensively hardly means Curry isn't still treated like it by some of basketball's biggest, most dangerous playmakers. That's the hazard of being a guard in the modern NBA, especially when surrounded by quality, versatile defenders like Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and more.

LeBron James, as Curry has known for nearly a decade and was forcefully reminded in last year's playoffs, would much rather hunt a mismatch than directly attack opposing wings and forwards explicitly tasked with stopping him. The same goes for Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard. Even smaller star ball handlers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant target the opposing team's smallest, weakest link defensively, leaving Curry in their crosshairs among Golden State's starters.

“You got defenders all over the court. They're obviously gonna go at me and try to bring me into every pick-and-roll and put me in every action. So embracing the challenge of it, knowing that you're gonna get scored on,” Curry said of the approach needed to survive defensively on a recent episode of Gil's Arena. “It's a league, that's what we do professionally. But at a certain point I'm gonna get stops.”

The 35-year-old admitted that he didn't develop the “care factor” required to be a stout defender at guard until well into his iconic career. Ever since finding it, though, Curry has come to relish the moments legendary foes like James try to exploit him one-on-one.

“Them trying to hunt you is a sign of respect, too, cause like, ‘We know it's in our best interest to try to wear you down, to try to distract you,” Curry said. “So once you're in those situations enough, you kind of embrace it. I love it.”

Golden State fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs due in part to James mercilessly targeting Curry and Jordan Poole in ball-screen actions. Chris Paul is a far better defender than Poole, but he'll be subject to that cat-and-mouse game with the Warriors this season, too.

How both future Hall-of-Fame point guards hold up will go a long way toward whether the rebuilt Dubs realize their championship hopes in 2023-24.