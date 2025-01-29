Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be one of the best players in the association as he continues to lead the nascent Oklahoma City Thunder to greater and greater heights, but he is not everyone's cup of coffee — MVP-level play be damned. Gilgeous-Alexander has built a reputation for himself as a free-throw merchant, and his posts on Instagram weren't exactly made with the intention of establishing himself as a bigger fan favorite. And it seems as though he is continuing to ruffle feathers, including that of the sister of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Speaking on the Straight to Cam podcast with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry, in jest, expressed her disdain over Gilgeous-Alexander's post on Instagram that seemingly targeted his brother, the Warriors star.

“He posts his fits and he posts music lyrics as captions. I think he also tries to, whatever city he's in, he tries to find a lyric that matches the city. When he played in the Bay, he posted, ‘I was feeling like e-40 in the Bay, so i had to go dumbbbbb.' Watching the move, he crosses up Stephen, goes behind the back, Stephen gets off-balanced. Great move, right? You posted the shot of it, great. But why are there other four other clips of him against Stephen, and no other player gets that? No other post gets that,” Curry said.

At the end of the podcast clip, Brink and Curry simply agree that there may not be a more magnetic player in the NBA, especially on social media, than the Warriors star. Stephen is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who revolutionized the game of basketball, and for Gilgeous-Alexander to one-up him, and have the audacity to brag about it on social media and the ability to back it up, is no surprise.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder got next as Stephen Curry, Warriors decline

At this point, barring an unforeseen major turnaround for the Warriors, they are close to impossible to win the 2025 NBA championship. They simply do not have the two-way talent and firepower around Stephen Curry that they once did, and they don't exactly have the sense of urgency to overhaul the roster.

But now, the Warriors' decline is coinciding with the Thunder's ascent, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander positioning himself as a believable candidate to win the MVP award. And with Curry already having plenty of time in the spotlight, Gilgeous-Alexander can do what