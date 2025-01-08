It's not an overstatement to say that Stephen Curry revolutionized the game of basketball. Curry ushered in this current era of basketball by spacing the floor to game-breaking heights, and he will be remembered long after the day he calls it quits. His longtime Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green could not have put it better when he shared the story of how an unnamed NBA All-Star was second-guessing himself when thinking of how to approach Curry with an earnest question.

Green then said that Curry has this “mythical superhero” reputation among even his peers, which is especially true considering how legendary he is and how much he's achieved over the past decade or so. But the Warriors star, despite everything he's accomplished, still has to pinch himself sometimes to remind himself that everything he's managed to achieve for himself is real.

“The level of adulation is very uncomfortable, honestly, and surreal at the same time. I was never the dude who was, ‘I want to be the best player.' Not that I didn't want that, but to think you could be the best player in the world or have a skill set that is recognized as the best in the world, it never felt real,” Curry told Tim Keown of ESPN.

Curry was never the most athletic player nor the most well-regarded talent even after a successful stint at Davidson. There were hopes that he'd turn out to be an incredible player, but only a few could have imagined that he'll be reaching the heights he has done.

“I'm 6-3 — average human measurements — and out on the court, I'm very approachable and coachable. When you mix that with the levels I've been able to reach, it's very surreal. I don't think I'll be able to appreciate it until I'm done playing,” Curry added.

Warriors star Stephen Curry is just like us for real

Stephen Curry may be the most gifted three-point shooter planet Earth has ever seen, but like any other regular human being, the Warriors star is also going through his fair share of anxieties. But Curry has managed to break the mold (and the game), thanks to his incredible response to such inner turmoil.

“Oh, for sure I have anxiety. lot of it is baked into the expectations I've set and the level I want to play at. It's your own expectations and awareness of what a good game is. It's a healthy insecurity of having to prove yourself every single night, which is cool. It keeps you going,” Curry said.