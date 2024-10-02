There is a lot of pressure on this Golden State Warriors season. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are getting older and are in the downswing of their careers, and the Warriors have to make the most of the two of them while they are still healthy and able to perform at a high level.

The first bit of reality struck the Warriors this offseason when Klay Thompson, a franchise legend and the third member of the core group that had won four championships together, left the team in free agency. Thompson signed with the Dallas Mavericks after he and the Warriors were unable to come to terms on a new deal to keep him in the Bay Area.

Now, head coach Steve Kerr is left with some decisions to make in the starting lineup. Curry will surely start at the one, and Green and Jonathan Kuminga will likely be in the starting lineup as well. The final two spots are up for grabs, and Kerr isn't sure what he wants to do with them just yet, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“There is competition across the board,” Kerr said on Tuesday, per Andrews. “It's not as simple as, ‘Who is going to be the 2?' It's got to be — ‘Who is going to be the 5? Who's the 4?' We know that Steph is the 1. But what's the combination?”

Who should start for the Warriors?

Kerr and his staff can go a lot of different ways with the Warriors starting lineup, and they can adjust the strengths and weaknesses of the starting five based on what the matchups dictate. Kerr did say that all four spots outside of Curry's were up for grabs in the starting five, but it would be a big surprise to see Green coming off the bench.

Kuminga should start as well at the small forward spot, but Andrew Wiggins could take that spot if he is able to bounce back from a tumultuous 2023-24 season. The center spot will likely be split between Kevon Looney and Trayce Jackson-Davis, much like it was last year. Jackson-Davis played very well as a lob threat and flashed some defensive versatility, which the Warriors should be excited about. On the other hand, Looney is a reliable rebounder and defender who will give you solid minutes at the five.

Thompson's replacement at shooting guard is the most intriguing decision that Kerr will have to make, with three very different candidates to fill the role. Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski started over Thompson at times last season and became a reliable all-around player who fills in the gaps beautifully as a high-IQ screener/cutter and a great rebounder for his size.

The Warriors also added Buddy Hield this offseason, and can add him into the starting five to give them a second elite shooter to take some of the attention off of Curry. If they want to go the defensive route, they can play De'Anthony Melton, another offseason addition who can hound even the best ball handlers on the perimeter while still maintaining the Warriors' spacing.