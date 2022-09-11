Jordan Poole was quite a revelation for the Golden State Warriors last season. There’s no denying that the 23-year-old was integral to the Dubs’ title run and that he’s going to be a key member of this squad this coming season and beyond.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Poole has it in him to take the next step in his career. The four-time NBA champion coach is adamant that Poole has become an elite offensive weapon for Golden State. At this point, it’s his defense that the 23-year-old will need to work on (via Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports):

“I don’t know that he can do anything more to step up offensively,” Kerr said. “So the area where he can still improve is at the defensive end. “I thought last year in the playoffs when he was fully engaged and really playing with physicality, he showed he can be a legit two-way player, but he knows he hasn’t become that consistently. And so that’s the next step for Jordan.”

As Kerr said, Poole has already shown flashes of brilliance on the defensive end. However, it’s his consistency that he will need to pay a lot of attention to.

It is worth noting that Poole is now entering the final year of his current deal with the Warriors. He’s set to pocket just $3.9 million in 2022-23, which is far less than what his current value actually is. A lot will be riding this season for both Jordan Poole and the Warriors as they look to determine if he’s worth a massive extension that would set him up as potentially, Stephen Curry’s successor.