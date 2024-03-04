At the moment of this writing, the Golden State Warriors probably want nothing more than to leave the city of Boston. The team just suffered a 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics, marking their fourth-worst loss in franchise history. This was due largely in part to how their game plan backfired immediately in the first half.
According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Golden State's defensive scheme on Sunday focused on clogging driving lanes and making sure there were no easy baskets in the shaded lane. However, this resulted in the team giving Jaylen Brown plenty of space on offense. The Celtics wingman took full advantage, scoring 19 of his 29 points in the opening quarter alone.
Following the game, Kerr addressed the decision to sag off of Brown.
“You try different things. You have to pick your matchups,” Kerr said, per WEEI's Justin Turpin. “We wanted Draymond (Green) to be able to help on drives and make sure that we weren't giving up easy stuff in the paint.”
Considering how Jaylen Brown shot all five of his three-pointers in the first quarter, Sunday's defensive gameplan was one the Warriors might stay away from moving forward. By halftime, the Dubs were already facing a 44-point deficit.
Kerr also mentioned how Boston's 42 fastbreak points hurt the Warriors the entire game.
“The killer was the transition (points) from the beginning all the way until the end. They got 42 transition points so you're not winning a game with that lack of defensive awareness.”
All in all, Sunday was just one to forget for Golden State. They'll be facing another tough test when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.