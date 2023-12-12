Steve Kerr revealed something he's come to appreciate about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry over the years.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry are alike in a lot of ways, but they are also quite different. Sure, Curry and Kerr are both great shooters. But the Golden Warriors coach opted for more traditional three-point attempts when he played, while Curry is no stranger to knocking down shots from half-court and beyond.

Kerr recently opened up and shared his thoughts on Curry while telling a hilarious story on SHOWTIME Basketball, via ClutchPoints.

“So we (Warriors) had a game last night. One second on the clock before halftime… He (Curry) looks at the defense, he catches it and he flings a shot 90 feet that actually comes kinda close. That goes against him in the scorebook… He takes these shots every game.

“I'll be honest, when I played, like most players, you get that ball maybe you take a dribble. You don't want to ruin your percentage.”

Curry still helps Warriors with insane shot attempts

Kerr then said Curry is one of the greatest “showmen” he's ever seen. He admitted that Curry's ability to make some of the wildest shots in the game sometimes helps the Warriors win. Whether it simply causes a shift in momentum or gives the Warriors a lead, Curry's long-range prowess is crucial.

“Not only does he love to put on a display for the fans, but he knows he's gonna make some of these,” Kerr continued. “Everybody else on Earth bypasses these shots. He takes them every night. He's taken hundreds of them. Imagine what his percentage would be if you removed all those? But he doesn't care, that's the beauty of him.”

At 35-years old, Curry continues to amaze for the Warriors. He has done things on an NBA court that were not ever seen before he played. As a result, Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter the game has ever seen.

Sure, some of Curry's shot attempts have given Kerr headaches over the years. In the end, the Warriors' success is impossible to deny, though.