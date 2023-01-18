The Golden State Warriors are slowly but surely inching closer to full-strength.

Steve Kerr told reporters that Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green scrimmaged with seldom-used teammates on Wednesday and are doubtful for Thursday’s matchup with the Boston Celtics. James Wiseman, meanwhile, didn’t participate in live action and is a bit further away from making his return to the floor.

“We scrimmaged today, not our main guys, but the guys who are on the verge of coming back just had a good practice, played some 3-on-3. I’ll talk to the training staff. We’ll see how everybody comes up afterwards,” Kerr said. Wiseman did not [scrimmage]. Kuminga and JaMychal both scrimmaged with some of our other guys who don’t play as much. It seemed to go well, but they have to check in with the training staff and we’ll see what that means. I would say doubtful tomorrow with the back-to-back, but possible for Friday.”

Kuminga has been sidelined dating back to before the New Year, missing the last seven games. He suffered a sprained right foot in the Warriors’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 30th and hasn’t played since. The 20-year-old began getting reintegrated to practice on January 12th, signaling he was ramping up toward a return.

Kuminga’s one-on-one defense, rebounding and overall athleticism loom especially large against a team like the Celtics, but Golden State certainly won’t play him unless he’s cleared by the training staff upon being evaluated later on Wednesday. Expect him to get some more practice work in before coming back, perhaps as soon as Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second leg of the Warriors’ tough back-to-back.

Green last played on December 18th, in his short-handed team’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Originally in health and safety protocols, Green has been listed as out on the injury report for the last eight games due to an infection in his right leg. Golden State’s update on his status last week indicated that Green would soon be returning to practice. Don’t be surprised if he joins Kuminga on the sideline in Boston before coming back against the Cavaliers 24 hours later.

Wiseman sprained his left ankle while playing 3-on-3 before the win over Portland, missing the last eight games as a result. The Warriors announced last week that he would practice “in the coming days.”

Playing without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors blew out the Celtics on December 10 at Chase Center, the first rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry and Wiggins will play against Boston on Thursday, and there’s a chance Jaylen Brown will be back on the floor after missing the last three games with an adductor strain.

The Warriors and Celtics tipoff at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on TNT.