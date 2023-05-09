Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t be bothered by the fact that Shams Charania is in the “lineup sharing business.” He even got jokes for the popular NBA newsbreaker.

On Monday, Charania broke the news that the Warriors are planning to start Gary Payton II in Game 4 of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers. Some coaches would have been mad by the information leak, especially in the postseason when revealing lineups at the last minute has been a form of gamesmanship.

Luckily for Shams, Kerr isn’t like any other coach. He has been through everything there is to experience in the NBA as a player and as a coach, so such leaks are no longer new to him.

Speaking to reporters before they take on the Lakers, Kerr joked that they “have a special correspondent within our organization who shares info, apparently.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reporter: "Hey Steve, I know you’re out of the lineup sharing business, but—" Steve Kerr: "It's okay. Shams is in the lineup sharing business." "Did you tell him?" "No, we have a special correspondent within our organization who shares info, apparently🤣pic.twitter.com/zBqz2D7yDG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

While it’s certainly not a good thing that the Warriors’ lineup strategy was leaked and the Lakers have enough time to plan and adjust accordingly, at least Steve Kerr doesn’t appear to be concerned about it. Perhaps it’s his trust on his team or he’s just really not making a big deal out of it.

With Gary Payton II entering the starting lineup, the Warriors are moving JaMychal Green to the bench. Green has started for the Warriors alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green in the past two games. With the Dubs falling to a 2-1 deficit, though, they really needed to win Game 4.

Hopefully, GPII’s start will provide the Warriors with some much-needed boost.