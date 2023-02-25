It’s been an uneven start to Moses Moody’s NBA career. The second-year forward saw some regular playing time as a rookie last season but he hasn’t been able to crack the rotation this season. The No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Moody has only averaged 14.2 minutes per game this season and has spent some time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hasn’t been able to find consistent playing time for Moody. On Friday, however, before the Warriors game against the Houston Rockets, Kerr detailed his plan to play Moody while comparing him to fan favorite Kevon Looney as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr said Moses Moody will be in the rotation for the Warriors tonight. He gave a detailed answer on Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr.‘s playing time pregame. Compared Moody to a young Kevon Looney. Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/bYfKJu9azn — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He has been great for the last four or five games,” Kerr said. “Moses reminds me a lot of Loon. An incredibly mature, hard-working, understands what we’re trying to accomplish, puts the work in every single day. Like Loon, Loon came out at 19 after one college year, it takes time. It took Loon till his fourth year to really contribute. There’s a reason for that. It takes reps and you can’t always offer the reps in games. Just like with Loon, those reps have to come in practice, the development happens behind the scenes. But what I love about Loon, about Moses, is the sense maturity, the sense of work ethic and understanding of that process and the respect for that process.”

Steve Kerr also revealed that Moses Moody might have earned the right to play more moving forward. This season Moody has been averaging 5.0 points per game and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range. Fans are surely hoping Kerr is right about the Kevon Looney comparison.