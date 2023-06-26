Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently got to meet the new weapons they acquired from the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft. It must be a thrilling experience for both Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis to shake hands with Kerr, but Warriors and NBA fans on Twitter noticed something else that they find so hilarious.

See, right after Kerr shook the hands of Jackson-Davis, he and Podziemski appeared to do the same gesture but just in a noticeably unusual manner.

“what is that side to side handshake lmao,” said Twitter user @ciaokatie.

“Why did Kerr shake BP’s hand like that 😂,” said @Isaac_Meckler.

Meanwhile, @TheoSlater9 also could not get enough of it: “nah bro ain’t ever gettin minutes, what type of handshake is this 😭”

“I’ve never seen anyone shake hands on the x axis before that’s crazy,” quipped @BirdUntruster.

Twitter will never run out of things to laugh at. Some might not find it funny, but they still got to admit that it's not the traditional way to do a handshake. Speaking of which, the Warriors are looking to resume their tradition of dominating the NBA after getting eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Podziemski might not be a contributor right away for the Warriors, but he's got the potential to be one eventually. The Warriors selected Podziemski, who starred in college for the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Santa Clara Broncos, in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft as the 19th overall pick. Jackson-Davis, on the other hand, went to the Warriors in the second round (57th overall), via the Washington Wizards.