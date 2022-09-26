Stephen Curry has finally spoken out about the Robert Sarver saga with the Phoenix Suns. Now that the embattled millionaire has decided to sell his stake in the team following a highly-publicized workplace scandal, Curry believes that the situation has taken the right course.

Curry revealed that he too got on the phone with NBA commissioner Adam Silver to discuss this issue and that he was personally invested in this entire saga (h/t Warriors on NBCS on Twitter):

“I think the outcome was exactly what should have happened,” Curry said. “I had conversations with Adam Silver directly and kinda got his point-of-view of what decisions and mechanisms he had to intervene and bring down a punishment that was worthy of the actions.”

The Warriors superstar pointed out that the NBA must have certain standards in place and that no one should be immune from adhering to the same:

“The standard that we set from the execs, ownership, all the way down to players,” he continued. “There should be a standard around what’s tolerable and what’s not.”

Steph then admitted that he thought the situation would “drag out a little longer” than it actually did. This is why he’s just glad that Sarver is now on his way out of the league.

Curry then sent a special shoutout to his co-NBA stars that stood up and spoke out against Sarver:

“For [LeBron James], [Chris Paul, [Draymond Green], everybody using their platform to speak on it, even Adam picking up the phone and answering calls from top players who have vested interest in protecting the league as well,” Steph said. “All that stuff matters. You wanna have swift responses and reactions to stuff like that.”

As Stephen Curry stated in his message, it is just good to see that the NBA has acted swiftly amid this entire controversy. Credit has to be given to commissioner Adam Silver as well, for the role he played behind the scenes.