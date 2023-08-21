The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rebuilding over the last handful of years and GM Sam Presti has done an excellent job of assembling a young, high-potential core. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren are the key names highlighting this roster, but the Thunder have plenty of depth and they'll be a team to watch during the 2023-24 season as they look to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020.

This offseason for Oklahoma City has been about gathering more future assets for long-term success and as a result, they found themselves a part of multiple trades. One of which netted them two former first-round picks in TyTy Washington and Usman Garuba, both of which began their careers with the Houston Rockets and were dealt to the Atlanta Hawks this summer. They were then re-routed to the Thunder in July.

Just last week, the Thunder announced that they cut Washington and on Monday, the organization decided to waive Garuba as well.

Drafted 23rd overall in 2021 by the Rockets, Garuba played in a total of 99 games the last two seasons, averaging just 2.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in about 12.2 minutes per game. Never really finding his footing and unable to establish himself as a key part of Houston's bench, the 21-year-old was moved from team to team this offseason.

Now, upon clearing waivers, Garuba will be an unrestricted free agent and eligible to sign a standard contract or two-way contract with any other team in the league. It is unknown at this time if the young forward will continue to pursue a career in the NBA or go back to Europe to play overseas.

Spending a vast majority of his time with the Spanish national team this summer, Garuba is currently preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Spain won the 2019 World Cup in China and they will be looking to defend their title in this year's event hosted by Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

After waiving Garuba, the Thunder now have 18 players under contract for the 2023-24 season, not including those who have signed two-way contracts. Teams are allowed to have 21 players on their active roster, including two-way contracts, entering training camp, so no further roster cuts are necessary at this time.

The 2022-23 season proved to be a great one for the Thunder despite the organization missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as an All-Star for the first time in his career and with Holmgren set to begin his “rookie” season, there is a lot to like about this young group.

Oklahoma City will begin the new year on October 25, as they will hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls.