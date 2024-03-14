Veteran point guard Chris Paul has always been one to voice out his feelings whenever he's out on the hardwood. The Golden State Warriors floor general is someone who wears his heart on his sleeves, and this has manifested itself in how vocal he is when it comes to disagreeing with plenty of calls from the officials.
During their Wednesday night contest against the Dallas Mavericks, Paul's frustration with officials got to the point where he felt like he needed to retaliate and hand out a technical foul to the official after he himself was called for one after his disagreement with a no-call.
CP3 gave the ref a tech after he was T'd up 😅😭 pic.twitter.com/RyVujq6XLr
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2024
Just to provide context as to why Chris Paul's frustrations hilariously boiled over to the point where he gave fans this glorious moment, the game was beginning to get away from the Warriors in the fourth quarter. They could not buy a bucket, and to make matters worse, they could not stop the Mavericks from scoring on the interior.
Thus, Paul tried to bring out a tried and tested tactic from his deep bag of tricks. The Warriors guard, off an offensive rebound, felt a bit of contact from Dante Exum, and one could argue that the Mavericks guard, indeed, could have been whistled for a foul. Paul then decided to hoist up a shot in hopes of drawing a foul and getting two free throws, but the officials were clearly not interested in rewarding the veteran for his guile.
It's a marvel that referee Matt Myers, the recipient of the honorary technical foul call from the Warriors veteran, didn't lose his cool and throw Chris Paul out of the game with a second technical. Referees have certainly ejected players for much less, and perhaps it's Paul's cachet that allowed him to remain on the court despite his hilarious protestations.
At the end of the day, frustrations are mounting for the Dubs; against the Mavericks, despite being without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, they kept it close for much of the contest, only for them to lose steam in the end. Paul has tried his best to hold the fort, but it's clear that at this point of his career, he's much better off as a supporting piece, not a featured one.