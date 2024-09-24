Stephen Curry can't be happy with what the Golden State Warriors' front office was able to accomplish this offseason, which was essentially nothing, save for losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. While Curry used the Olympics stage to prove that he is still a viable first option on a good team, the Warriors did not make any major moves to push a play-in team any closer toward contention.

Instead, it seems that the Warriors have been devoting their resources to making sure the team looks more aesthetically pleasing as they hover around .500 on the court. Recently, the team unveiled their “Classic Edition” uniforms for the 2024-25 season, featuring a white main color with red logo and numbers and a yellow trim.

Now, the team is taking to X, formerly Twitter, to break down the meaning behind the look.

“The season's uniform design is inspired by the Philadelphia Warriors era,” read the post, noting that the stripes pay tribute to the “original Jersey design,” while the red colors are a “take on the Philadelphia Warriors.”

All in all, fans seem to be reasonably happy with how the jerseys turned out, especially considering the disastrous feedback from other city and classic edition jersey released around the league recently.

Can the Warriors compete this year?

One thing that fans of the Warriors are likely not happy about is the team's inactivity throughout this offseason.

While Mike Dunleavy and the rest of the Golden State brass reportedly tried to swing a trade for Utah Jazz star small forward Lauri Markkanen, nothing ultimately ended up coming of it, and the Warriors at the current moment appear to be anywhere from the tenth to the 13th best team in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry showed at the Olympics that he is still capable of channeling the 2016 regular season version of himself at times, even if he is slightly more prone to injuries at the current juncture than he used to be.

The Warriors signaled their commitment to Curry earlier this offseason by signing the former MVP to a contract extension that will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2027 season.

Still, it's hard to envision a supporting cast of Jonathan Kuminga and whatever is left of Draymond Green being anywhere close to enough to compete in the vaunted Western Conference.

Golden State opens its season October 23 on the road vs the Portland Trail Blazers.