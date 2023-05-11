A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors found a lot of success with their Stephen Curry-Andrew Wiggins two-man game early in their devastating Game 4 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. For some reason, though, the Dubs opted to change their tactics in the latter part of the game, and ultimately, they suffered a brutal 104-101 loss against LA.

Ahead of their do-or-die Game 5 matchup on Wednesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about this exact tactical decision. Kerr conceded that they could have “for sure” exploited the high screen game between Curry and Wiggins more, particularly against Lakers big man Anthony Davis. However, the four-time NBA champion coach also had a valid reason as to why he went away from the same:

“Yeah, we definitely could’ve gone that route,” Kerr admitted, via Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I think part of the thinking s that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter, and if Wiggs is on the perimeter, he’s one of our best 3-point shooters.”

Steve Kerr said they “for sure” could’ve gone to the Andrew Wiggins, Steph Curry high screen game more in the second half of Game 4 after Lakers put Anthony Davis on Wiggins, but “part of the thinking is that Steph and Draymond are our bread and butter.” Full answer pic.twitter.com/9EVD8ml198 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 11, 2023

Kerr also said, however, that this is just one of the things they looked at when they studied the film of their Game 4 loss. The Warriors put up a formidable fight in that one, but in the end, they fell short. Adjustments clearly need to be made in Game 5, and if you have any idea about how Kerr and the Dubs operate, then you can be sure that they’re not taking any small detail for granted — especially with their season on the line.