Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole

NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.

“Golden State Warriors’ All-Star Draymond Green threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole at practice on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

The two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole, sources said. Team officials are reviewing the episode.”

Per Woj, Draymond Green “threw a punch” at Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday. It was known that force was used, but this is the first time someone is describing it as a punch, which is interesting. As The Athletic reported, Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving.

Wojnarowski adds to that by reporting the two Warriors stars were “verbally sparring” before a punch was thrown. In a bit of news that will make fans sigh in relief, Poole was not hurt due to the punch.

Someone who could, ironically enough, be hurt by the punch is Draymond Green himself. The Warriors could hand out some punishment for the incident, which certainly isn’t the first time the outspoken and passionate Green has turned on one of his own.

The Warriors don’t want Green to stop being passionate. But they also don’t want incidents like this one happening either.