The Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Warriors are coming off a game against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night. This will be their first matchup with the Pacers this season. On the season, Steph Curry has been playing very well for the under-performing Warriors. Curry is scoring 28.1 points per game while dishing out 5.0 assists, as well. Klay Thompson is the next highest scorer on the team with 17.1 points per game. Nobody on the Warriors is averaging more than 6.7 rebounds per game, though. Draymond Green, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins are all dealing with injuries.

The Pacers are coming off a win over the Houston Rockets. That win gave them two straight as the Pacers get back to their winning ways. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the better players in the NBA this season. He is scoring 22.5 points per game to go along with 11.7 assists. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.3 points per game in his 11 games played with the Pacers. He also grabs 7.0 rebounds per game. The Pacers are a healthy team heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Pacers Odds

Golden State Warriors: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +198

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 249 (-108)

Under: 249 (-112)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Indiana

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Warriors will need to keep up offensively in this game. The Pacers are the best scoring team in the NBA, and when their lineup is healthy, the Pacers are very dangerous. Golden State will be able to score against the Pacers, though. Indiana allows 122.5 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. The Pacers will allow points.

If the Warriors get open shots, they are going to hit them. This is especially true for Steph Curry. If the Pacers leave him open, he is going to drop 30+ points with ease in this game. With that, the Warriors can be expected to score 120+ points in the game. Doing this will give Golden State the best chance to win the game and cover the spread.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win

I would not expect the Pacers to keep the Warriors to a low score in this game. They have not played good defense all season, and they just allowed 129 points to the Houston Rockets. Their defense is the reason they are not top-3 in the Eastern Conference. However, the Pacers are over .500 because of how well they score the basketball. Indiana leads the NBA in points per game with 124.3. As long as the Pacers keep scoring, they will win this game.

The Warriors allow the ninth-most points per game in the NBA this season. The Pacers are going to take full advantage of this. Haliburton and Siakam are poised to have big games, and they should lead the Pacers to a high score in this one. If the Pacers can have a good offensive game, again, they are going to win.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The one play I love in this game is the over. I think this one is going to finish with a final line of 250+ points. However, with a high-scoring game like this, it is going to be very tough to beat the Pacers. With the spread at 6.5 points, I am going to take the Warriors to keep this game close, though.

Final Warriors-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Warriors +6.5 (-112), Over 249 (-108)