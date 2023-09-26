The Golden State Warriors have had an interesting offseason when it comes to the talent that they have brought in to fill out the roster. While they were able to ship Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards after his troubled season with the team, they brought in Chris Paul (as part of the Poole trade) and recently signed veteran wing Rodney McGruder heading to training camp. The problem is, both players have had a troubled history with the Warriors.

Golden State is known for its chemistry, and it is a big reason Steve Kerr's men have won four championships in the last decade. With that said, the moves may come as a surprise, especially after the Poole trade. It seems the Dubs are prioritizing talent over chemistry, and it remains to be seen if that is the right approach. The saying goes that “winning cures all,” so the Warriors hope the players put their issues to the side and can just play well together on the court.

Speaking of McGruder, as he officially joins the Warriors, we look back at his beef with now-teammates Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and the rest of Golden State.

Warriors beef with Rodney McGruder: How it started

Following a January 30, 2021 game, Rodney McGruder, then a member of the Detroit Pistons, got into an altercation with some players from Golden State. The Pistons' Wayne Ellington and the Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson had been exchanging words throughout the night. After the Dubs came away with a victory, McGruder got into an argument with Toscano-Anderson over the prior trash-talking.

McGruder walked by the Warriors' bench and got into a little scuffle with Toscano-Anderson. The incident occurred while an injured Klay Thompson was giving a postgame interview. Thompson saw the incident and said, “This dude might be out of the league soon; he is probably mad about that.”

Draymond Green also went on a rant after the game, defending his then-teammate. “When the f**k did Rodney McGruder become the tough guy? I don't know, man, everybody in the league is tough these days,” Green said. “It's crazy. I've seen a lot of tough guys this year. I don't understand it.

“And don't nobody do anything. Like if you really wanted to do something, you could have done it. Walking over there, talking s**t like he's a tough guy. Get the hell out of here.”

Green clearly took exception with a role player talking up a storm and not doing anything about it, especially considering the Warriors were the team to come away with a win.

McGruder and the Warriors have clearly made amends since. The altercation that sparked the legendary commentary by Thompson and Green was over two years ago. The Warriors have since won a championship, and they are a very different team than they were in 2021. Thompson is back from injury, and with one of the most expensive rosters in the sport, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has had to come up with creative ways to field a championship-level roster.

McGruder is by no means a star, but he is a proven veteran who can play minutes without hurting the team. His defensive prowess was enough to incentive Dunleavy to give him a contract for training camp, with a chance to make the team's roster. McGruder is entering his eighth year in the league and is a career 5.8-points per-game scorer.

Green and McGruder appear to be on fine terms now. Ten months after the original altercation, the two were seen chatting it up during halftime of a Warriors-Pistons game.

The Warriors' championship is closing as their core ages. They hope that McGruder can play spot minutes in emergencies and maybe even crack the Warriors rotation. It is a low-risk move, and the team can easily move on from the former Piston if chemistry issues remain prevalent.