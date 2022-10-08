RUMOR: Draymond Green’s savage NSFW message to Jordan Poole during Warriors practice before ruthless punch

On Friday morning, fans were treated to an absolute bombshell of a leak. For days, many fans were curious about what happened during the fight between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The video of the incident was then leaked on Friday by TMZ, which showed Draymond hurling a punch directly at Poole.

Now, TMZ has revealed more information about the events that transpired during that fateful Warriors practice. The report corroborates the claim by Chris Haynes that Poole has been acting different during practice. In the same report, we also got what was said between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green in the leaked video.

“Fast forward to Wednesday’s (Warriors) practice. Our sources on site say Poole called several fouls during a scrimmage, and Draymond called him a “b—-” multiple times as a result. Things escalated when Poole allegedly said, “You know what it is, Draymond.” — seemingly bragging over the contract situation — and Draymond got in Poole’s face, allegedly saying, “No I don’t know, what is it?””.

After that, the events that were seen in the video happened: Jordan Poole shoved Draymond Green, and Green retaliated by punching Poole. It’s interesting to note that TMZ’s report directly contradicts the statements by other Warriors’ staffers, including Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr.

The leaked video of the Warriors’ practice brawl will surely change a lot of how the team will react to this news. Now that this information is out, the front office might be pressured to give a harder sanction for Green. It will be interesting to see how this team navigates this difficult task.