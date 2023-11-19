Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was honest about Chet Holmgren's incredible game-tying 3 for the Thunder.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is no stranger to defending some of the league's best shotmakers, particularly when the game is on the line. What Wiggins probably hasn't had to do much of, however, is guard a 7-foot-1 player coming off a screen with no real options to contest the shot.

Here's what Andrew Wiggins told the media after the game about guarding Chet Holmgren's game-tying attempt to take Saturday's matchup to overtime, via NBCSWarriors.

“I tried to put a hand up. I tried, but he’s tall.” Andrew Wiggins on guarding Chet Holmgren while he hit a game-tying three to send it to overtime 🤝 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/KLzGtlky5y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

Warriors fall to Thunder, but there's reason for optimism

Wiggins also responded to the back-and-forth nature of the game, but handled the final result in stride.

“That's the NBA,” Wiggins said postgame. “As long as there's time on the clock, you never know what could happen. There's a lot of good players in this league and Chet had a great game.”

There wasn't much more that Wiggins could have done in the 130-123 overtime loss to the Thunder. Wiggins poured in 31 points for the game, including his best shooting effort so far this season by going 5-for-8 behind the arc.

The losing streak for the Warriors continues, despite a good effort against the Thunder. The Warriors have now six straight games to fall to 6-8 in the Western Conference. While it's still early, Golden State has struggled to consistently put pressure on the rim, and has been overly reliant on the great shooting performances of Steph Curry early on this year.

Despite the loss, it's a good sign for the Warriors that Andrew Wiggins was so productive. They'll need him to keep stepping up moving forward and continue to take the toughest defensive assignment on the floor, even if that means guarding some very tall players like Chet Holmgren again.