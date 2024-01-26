It appears as if Stephen Curry isn't happy with how things have gone this season for the Warriors.

Every time it seems like the Golden State Warriors take a step forward this season, they wind up taking two steps backwards. Currently in the midst of a 4-9 stretch, the Warriors find themselves 19-23 on the season, sinking further down the Western Conference standings. Between the team's lack of success and Draymond Green's suspensions, it's no secret that these have been trying times for the Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Now 35 years old, there is no telling how many years the greatest shooter of all time has left. No matter the case, Curry wants to win, and he wants to do so right now with the Warriors. As far as how Golden State's inability to win has impacted Curry, frustrations seem to be growing for the two-time MVP.

“He’s been frustrated with the season,” Warriors reporter Anthony Slater of The Athletic said of Curry on the HoopsHype podcast with Michael Scotto. “There have been frustrations with Draymond missing over half the season due to suspensions. He does not like where their record is. I think he feels a level of career mortality, although his prime has extended extremely long and doesn’t look like it’s ending any time in the very near future. There still is a career mortality when you’re 35 years old, so he wants to compete now.”

Warriors continue to underperform

Despite having talented players on their roster, the Warriors just haven't been able to string together consistent play since the first two weeks of the season, when they kicked things off with a 5-1 record. There was a small period of hope that presented itself when they won five straight games in the middle of December to pull ahead of a .500 record at 15-14, but Golden State has lost nine of their last 13 games since then. This stretch includes their most recent one-point loss at home to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Even with all the changes the Warriors made this past offseason, this team was still in a position to contend for a championship. Curry and the team had been in constant communication on the moves that were to be made throughout the summer, yet nothing has really worked out to this point.

“He was in on the decisions this summer, including the Poole for Paul swap and the prioritizing of more veterans. Getting Dario Saric in here. They talked preseason, including from him, how much they love the roster,” Slater continued. “That roster that the players love and Curry loves just hasn’t performed.”

The changes the Warriors made in the offseason offered a glimmer of hope that they would have new, added depth they were missing in the playoffs a season ago. The arrivals of Chris Paul, Dario Saric, and a healthy Gary Payton II presented a path to yet another championship identity for a franchise that has won four championships since 2015. This path has since been lost, leaving the Warriors searching for answers less than two weeks from the NBA trade deadline.

While Curry's future with the Warriors is not in question, his frustrations could possibly lead to massive changes in the way the team approaches this upcoming summer.