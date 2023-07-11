At 38 years old, Chris Paul knows he can still bring a lot to the table. Now with the Golden State Warriors, the veteran point guard will have to adjust to a new playing environment that features another future Hall of Famer that shares the same position with him in the form of Stephen Curry.

How Chris Paul will find his fit with the Warriors and develop chemistry with his new teammates are ones that Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy said will be among the priorities of head coach Steve Kerr and his staff.

“I’ll defer the playing time to Steve. I’ll defer the load management stuff to Rick,” Dunleavy told reporters (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “On our end, we feel like we got a really good player who addresses (the need for) experience, taking care of the ball, decision making, ability to run pick-and-roll.”

Chris Paul arrived in the Bay Area when he was traded to the Warriors by the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, a top-20 first-round pick in the 2030 NBA Draft, a 2027 second-rounder, Ryan Rollins, and Patrick Baldwin Jr.

It goes without saying that Chris Paul brings plenty of experience to a team that knows a thing or two about winning in the NBA. For all his accomplishments in his decorated career, Paul is still chasing for that elusive NBA ring which he hopes he'd win alongside a franchise that he viewed as a bitter rival in the past.

Paul played 59 games with the Phoenix Suns in the 2022-23 NBA season and averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.