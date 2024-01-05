While the loss will surely sting Dubs fans, Curry hasn't lost hope.

It was another disappointing loss for Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and the team as this time, it was a heartbreaker against the Denver Nuggets Thursday night. Superstar big-man Nikola Jokic would hit the game-winner at the end of regulation to put away the Warriors at home.

Curry spoke after the game about the loss and while he acknowledged that it is a gut-wrench of a game, the team still has not lost “hope” in themselves. He still believes that Golden State is a “good team” and that they are not in a place where they lost the will to compete according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“It helps because it keeps you motivated that we are a good team,” Curry said. “When you lose hope, like we're not there. When you lose hope in yourself as a team, that's when the conversation changes. We're not there.

Steph Curry: “When you lose hope as a team, that’s when the conversation changes. We’re not there.” pic.twitter.com/P2p6CIjrKi — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 5, 2024

Curry calls the Warriors loss to Denver a “what-if game”

For Curry, he called the loss to the Nuggets a “what-if game” which is a contest that could have gone either way. He said it is “frustrating,” but they know the team can compete despite being stunned of where the Warriors are currently at.

“It's frustrating because you do lose a what-if game, we could be 21-13 and a different vibe around the team. But even with the record we are now, we know we can compete,” Curry said. “Just a situation where you're out there with a look of despair on your face because you're trying to figure out how it happened. We have to find that balance right now for us to give ourselves a chance.”

While other games came down to the end, this was still a tough pill to swallow losing to the defending champions, only because Curry was the initial cause of the game-winning shot by Jokic. In the play before, the Warriors had the chance to take the lead with seconds left, but Curry turned the ball over on an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Nuggets guard Jamal Murray.

CURRY TURNOVER LEADS TO A GAME WINNER 💀 NO WAY THAT JUST HAPPENED 🤯 JOKIC MVP??? pic.twitter.com/sTIfW9vC7z — Let Cam Thomas COOK 🔥 (@juanniboii) January 5, 2024

“Some are a little bit easier to swallow than others,” Curry said. “This one is definitely tough.”

Steve Kerr said a lot of their games “come down to the wire”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has noticed that there have been a ton of games this season that are very close for the team. He feels that the record would be different if some small details were changed as he mentioned to the media after the loss according to the New York Post.

“These games all come down to the wire, it feels like for us this year,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ve probably lost four or five we should have won.”

There is no doubt that the team needs some fire to them if they want to save their season. Golden State staple Draymond Green is expected to come back to the team's facility in the coming days after an indefinite suspension, so he could possibly be the catalyst to turn the team around.

In the meantime, the Warriors look to bounce back from the loss to the Nuggets as they get a matchup against the 3-31 Detroit Pistons Friday night. Golden State is 16-18 on the season which puts them eleventh in the Western Conference.