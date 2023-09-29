Golden State Warriors' star point guard, Stephen Curry, is stepping into the world of film production with an exciting new project. Curry, along with his business partner Erick Peyton, co-founder of Unanimous Media, is set to produce a documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the late Bay Area rapper, Mac Dre, Billboard reports.

The project has received the blessing of Mac Dre's mother, Wanda Salvatto, who is eager to explore and share her son's remarkable journey and impact on the Bay Area's music scene. Mac Dre, born Andre Hicks, was a pivotal figure in the hyphy movement, a subgenre of hip-hop that emerged in the early 2000s. His contributions to the regional music scene included iconic tracks like “Feelin Myself,” “Get Stupid,” and “Make You Mine.”

Tragically, Mac Dre's life was cut short at the age of 34 when he was fatally shot in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2004. His untimely death left a void in the world of hip-hop, but his music and influence endured.

Wanda Salvatto expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton released a joint statement expressing their honor in working with Wanda Salvatto to bring Mac Dre's life story to the screen. They recognize Mac Dre as a cultural icon who left an indelible mark on the Bay Area and beyond with his pioneering creativity and music.

Talk of a documentary about Mac Dre first surfaced in 2016 when rapper Drake brought Wanda Salvatto onstage during a show at Oracle Arena and acknowledged Mac Dre's profound influence on his work. Curry himself was a guest at that memorable event, and now, he's taking an active role in preserving the legacy of a Bay Area legend through this exciting documentary project.