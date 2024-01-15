Steve Kerr had a hilarious reaction to Mike Browns' laptop tirade

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown got a lot of attention after bringing a laptop to his postgame press conference and explaining why he was ejected from a game, and his old mentor, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr poked some fun at him during a recent press conference.

“Raymond, can you bring me the computer?” Steve Kerr said, poking fun at Mike Brown, via Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That's amazing. I couldn't resist.”

Brown was ejected after a foul call in the Kings' 143-142 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He believed the contact was not enough to warrant a foul call on the play.

Although Kerr's Warriors defeated Brown's Kings in the playoffs last season, it is clear that Kerr still has fond feelings of his former assistant.

Despite the loss to the Bucks, the Kings have had a strong season to this point, with a 23-16 record, which is good for fifth in the Western Conference. The Warriors have struggled, currently sitting at 18-21 on the season, in 12th in the Western Conference, which is not good enough for a play-in spot as things currently stand.

The Warriors went through a similar arc last year, and were able to win a playoff series against the Kings after making it in. It will be interesting if the team can pull off a similar feat this season, and maybe go deeper into the playoffs. For now, Kerr will have to hope his team can turn things around soon, and maybe make an addition or two at the deadline to help out.